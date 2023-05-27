Swiss National Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a P/E ratio of -102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,090.91%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Stories

