Swiss National Bank Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 264,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.72. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.