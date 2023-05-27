Swiss National Bank Has $1.81 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,990,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 142,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

