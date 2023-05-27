Swiss National Bank Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

