Swiss National Bank Has $1.84 Million Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bank First were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank First by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFC stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

