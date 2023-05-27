Swiss National Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QCR by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,842.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $156,320 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Trading Up 0.2 %

QCR Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCRH opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $667.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James lowered their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

