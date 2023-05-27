Swiss National Bank Has $1.92 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 254,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $29.04 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

