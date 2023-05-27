Swiss National Bank Has $1.96 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

