Swiss National Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.8 %

VREX stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

