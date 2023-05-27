Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $456.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In related news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

