Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PLYM opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $942.79 million, a PE ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

