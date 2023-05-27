Swiss National Bank Invests $1.77 Million in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 276,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $656.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

