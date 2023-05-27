Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.3 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

JBSS stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

