Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,800 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in B&G Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in B&G Foods by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGS opened at $13.01 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $939.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.73%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

