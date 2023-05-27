Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,660 shares of company stock worth $156,577. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 3.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $469.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

