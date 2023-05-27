Swiss National Bank Takes $1.83 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 472,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.08 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $906.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

