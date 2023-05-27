T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.00, but opened at $136.43. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $136.79, with a volume of 1,746,496 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,367,570 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $372,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.