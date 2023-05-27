Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 970

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 940 ($11.69) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

