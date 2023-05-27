Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 128 ($1.59) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.89) to GBX 149 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

