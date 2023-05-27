Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,530,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 466,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 133,697 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,814,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,182,342 shares of company stock worth $7,674,334 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

TELL stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

