Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $13.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE:WSM opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
