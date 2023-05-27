Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGH stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

