The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chemours were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

