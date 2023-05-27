The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chemours by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chemours by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 1.8 %

Chemours stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

