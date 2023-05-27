The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The China Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

The China Fund is a non-diversified fund management company. They generate capital appreciation through investments in businesses and other entities with significant assets, as well as other types of investments, manufacturing operations, and trade. They offer shareholders, prospective investors, and their advisers a wealth of information.

