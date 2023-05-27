The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

