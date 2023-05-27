The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

