The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $830.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.