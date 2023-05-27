The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

