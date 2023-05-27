The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Union by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Trading Up 0.6 %

WU stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

