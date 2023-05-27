Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. State Street Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 331.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 255,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 232,711 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.57. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

