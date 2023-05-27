Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 3,129 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valaris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

