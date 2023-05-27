Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 3,528 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,108,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 295,211 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

