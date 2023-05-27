Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 5,737 TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 457.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $16,179,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

