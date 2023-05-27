Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19,779.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

MORT opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.