Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 572 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

