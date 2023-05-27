Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 2,375 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

