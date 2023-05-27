Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 4,958 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.