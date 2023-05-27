Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

