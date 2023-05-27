Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inotiv were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Stock Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $167.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inotiv

About Inotiv

In other news, insider John E. Sagartz purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 692,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,950.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.