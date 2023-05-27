Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

