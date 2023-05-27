Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $59.33 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

