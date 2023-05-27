Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cactus were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cactus by 334.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after buying an additional 253,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $33.72 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

