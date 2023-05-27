Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

