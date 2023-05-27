Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $202,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 444,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,069 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $143.65.

