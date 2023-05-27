Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $223,000 Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Container Store Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in The Container Store Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

