Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $224,000 Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.27. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 17.03.

In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,044 shares of company stock worth $982,892. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

