Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $63.41 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $773.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

