Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $281,000 Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCI Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

HCI Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.83. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.13%.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

