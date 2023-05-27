Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.99%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

